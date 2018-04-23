 Funke Akindele reacts as Miracle wins BBNaija 2018 - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Funke Akindele reacts as Miracle wins BBNaija 2018 – Information Nigeria

Funke Akindele reacts as Miracle wins BBNaija 2018
Funke Akindele who is famous for the role as Jenifa in an almost 10-years-old comedy sitcom “Jenifa's Diaries” has reacted to Miracle's big win of the BBNaija 2018. In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote “May that Miracle visit all of us, amen
