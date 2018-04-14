 Furious Zidane blasts 'robbery' claims and bemoans 'anti-Real Madrid' critics - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Furious Zidane blasts ‘robbery’ claims and bemoans ‘anti-Real Madrid’ critics – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Furious Zidane blasts 'robbery' claims and bemoans 'anti-Real Madrid' critics
Goal.com
The Santiago Bernabeu boss has had enough of people claiming that the club 'stole' Juventus' spot in the Champions League semi-finals. Zinedine Zidane has angrily attacked claims of a "Real Madrid robbery" in their dramatic and controversial Champions
Zinedine Zidane wary of Malaga as Real Madrid return to LaLiga actionDaily Mail
Zidane slams criticism of Real's last-gasp Juve winIndependent Online
Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid 'jealousy'FourFourTwo
90min –Sports Mole –Xinhua –AS English
all 170 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.