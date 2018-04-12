Fury says he's fitter and ready to fight on June 9 - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Fury says he’s fitter and ready to fight on June 9 – Reuters
Reuters
Fury says he's fitter and ready to fight on June 9
Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he was fitter than ever after announcing a comeback fight in Manchester on June 9 after an absence of more than two-and-a-half years. Boxing – Frank Warren and Tyson Fury Press …
