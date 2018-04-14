FUTA 200 level student killed by hit and run driver — Nigeria Today

FUTA 200 level student killed by hit and run driver

Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA Ondo state, Deborah Olajide has been killed by a hit and run driver on her way from vigil.

The deceased who was a first class student of the department of Food Science Technology FST was said to have been knocked down by the driver of a vehicle.

Her lifeless body was discovered early in the morning around AKAD area, Akure metropolis along the Express-way by her colleague who live off campus.

Report had it that the deceased who left the vigil for her residence was knocked down by the driver who was coming on a top speed and in an attempt to avoid the speed breakers in front of the institution rammed into the deceased.

It could not be confirmed if she was the only one that left the vigil before daybreak.

Her corpse has been deposited at the Mortuary of the state Specialist hospital in Akure.

Consequently, the students blocked the expressway to show their grievances.

The post FUTA 200 level student killed by hit and run driver appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

