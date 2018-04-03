FUTO loses N60m to vandals — Nigeria Today

FUTO loses N60m to vandals

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The management of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, says it “lost N60 million to the vandals that destroyed the entire stretch of the completed perimeter fence, measuring about 1.5 kilometres, in the Umuanunu-Obinze axis”.

The Vice Chancellor, VC, of FUTO, Professor Francis C. Eze, made the lamentation Tuesday, during a pre-convocation press briefing in the Senate Chamber of the University.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, March 13, 2018, some disgruntled and misinformed elements from Umuanunu, Obinze,destroyed the entire stretch of the completed fence. The incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities”, the VC said.

While saying that management remained “very determined to ensure the completion of the project as funds become available”, the VC however revealed that “FUTO intends to continue to engage the representatives of the host communities in robust, constructive and meaningful dialogue towards the peaceful resolution of all contentious land issues.”

According to the VC, a total of 2,325 students would be awarded first degrees, while 438 postgraduate degrees and diplomas will be conferred on deserving candidates.

Continuing, Professor Eze said that four personalities, including the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambowal, the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Udo Ekere, Chairman, Orange Drugs, Sir Tony Ezenna and General Manager (Exploration), Esso Exploration Production Limited, Andrew Ogaga Ejayeriese, would be conferred with honourary Doctorate Degrees.

Addressing the success stories of FUTO, the VC said: “The institution came first in the Open Education Resources ranking of Nigerian Universities, organized by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

Similarly, the result of the 2017 NUC accreditation of our programmes showed that of all the 45 programmes, only two have interim accreditation status, while others have full accreditation status.”

Answering a question, the VC said that they are currently developing a new School of Computing Information and Communication Technology that would house programmes like Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Telecommunications Science and Electronics.

“We have concluded arrangement for the creation of Department of Forensic Science and Cyber Security”, the VC said.

