Gabriel Afolayan is ready to “Take A Chance” | Listen to His New Single on BN — Nigeria Today

Gabriel Afolayan is ready to “Take A Chance” | Listen to His New Single on BN
Barely one month after the release of his banging single titled Amoke, Gabriel Afolayan takes it a step higher as he premieres a record titled Take A Chance. A stand out track in anticipation of his second official single of the year coming soon. Listen and Download below: Download
The post Gabriel Afolayan is ready to “Take A Chance” | Listen to His New Single on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!