Galvan launches bridal collection - FashionUnited India — Nigeria Today

Galvan launches bridal collection – FashionUnited India



FashionUnited India Galvan launches bridal collection

FashionUnited India

London-based fashion label Galvan, known for its eveningwear collections, has launched its debut bridal collection, which includes both made-to-order and ready-to-wear styles available online and from its Notting Hill store in London and its New York …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

