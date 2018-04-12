 Galvan launches bridal collection - FashionUnited India — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Galvan launches bridal collection – FashionUnited India

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


FashionUnited India

Galvan launches bridal collection
FashionUnited India
London-based fashion label Galvan, known for its eveningwear collections, has launched its debut bridal collection, which includes both made-to-order and ready-to-wear styles available online and from its Notting Hill store in London and its New York

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.