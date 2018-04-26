Game of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals Information About Spinoff Series’ Subject — Nigeria Today

Game of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals Information About Spinoff Series’ Subject

New details of The Game of Thrones spinoff currently in the works at HBO have emerged courtesy of the Books author George R.R. Martin

In a post on his personal blog, Thrones author George R.R. Martin hyped the upcoming release of Fire & Blood, a companion book to his Thrones novels that contains “monumental history of the Targaryen kings of Westeros.”

George R.R. Martin: “The only answer I can give is… ah, well, no one is sure yet, and anyway, I am not allowed to say. So let’s move that to the side.”

“As most of you know, HBO is presently developing a number of different prequels to Game of Thrones,” Martin says on his site. “I know I am going to be asked whether those shows are going to be based on material from Fire & Blood. It’s a logical question. The only answer I can give is… ah, well, no one is sure yet, and anyway, I am not allowed to say. So let’s move that to the side.”

In May 2017, HBO announced that it had deals with four writers — Carly Wray (Mad Men), Jane Goldman (X-Men), Brian Helgeland (Mystic River) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island) — to “explore different time periods of [George R.R. Martin]’s vast and rich universe. There is no set timetable for these projects

