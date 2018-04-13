Gang kills tricycle rider in failed robbery attempt - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Gang kills tricycle rider in failed robbery attempt – The Punch
Gang kills tricycle rider in failed robbery attempt
The Punch
Some thugs, suspected to be cult members, operating in the popular Tombia Market, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have stabbed an unnamed commercial tricycle rider to death in a failed attempt to rob him. The police said on Thursday that the suspects attempted …
Cultists kill tricyclist in Bayelsa
