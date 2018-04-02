Garissa university holds a 10KM race as a salute to the 148 lives lost in the 2015 terror attack - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Garissa university holds a 10KM race as a salute to the 148 lives lost in the 2015 terror attack – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Garissa university holds a 10KM race as a salute to the 148 lives lost in the 2015 terror attack
The Standard
It is three years since the Garissa university attack and students, the administration and the community are speaking solidarity on the backdrop of improved security within and around the campus. The college held a 10km road race dubbed resilience and …
Memoirs of Garissa: Revisiting the Garissa University terror attack
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!