 Gary Lineker delivers instant Liverpool Twitter verdict after stunning win v Man City - Football Insider — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gary Lineker delivers instant Liverpool Twitter verdict after stunning win v Man City – Football Insider

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Football Insider

Gary Lineker delivers instant Liverpool Twitter verdict after stunning win v Man City
Football Insider
It's unlikely that even the most ardent Liverpool fans could have dared to hope for a game that would see their side take a 3-0 lead by half-time. Everyone had predicted goals but not all one way, but Liverpool tore Man City apart in the opening 45

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.