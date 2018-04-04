 Gary Lineker responds to Liverpool FC's 3-0 win over Man City - The Sport Review — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gary Lineker responds to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Man City – The Sport Review

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Sport Review

Gary Lineker responds to Liverpool FC's 3-0 win over Man City
The Sport Review
Gary Lineker took to social media to joke that Pep Guardiola's future is in doubt after Liverpool FC's dominant 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC roared into the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.