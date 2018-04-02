Gary Neville Believes Antonio Conte Won’t Be At Chelsea Next Season — Nigeria Today

Gary Neville Believes Antonio Conte Won’t Be At Chelsea Next Season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will not be at the club next season, but short-termism is part of the way the club work, says Gary Neville.

Antonio Conte has complained about the summer’s transfer activity at Chelsea regularly throughout the season, with his side now an outside bet to make the Champions League following the 3-1 defeat by Spurs on Super Sunday.

The Italian lifted the Premier League title in his first season in England in 2016/17, but Neville says his situation is part of the nature of the job at Chelsea.

“I don’t think he’s going to be here next season,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast. “We’ve thought it for six or seven months.

“And that’s not because we don’t want him here, or we don’t think he’s done a great job, it’s just the nature of the job here. It’s such that when you have a season slightly worse than before, you go.”

