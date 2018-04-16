 Gauteng Education Dept promises no glitches for 2019 online applications - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gauteng Education Dept promises no glitches for 2019 online applications – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Gauteng Education Dept promises no glitches for 2019 online applications
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department will go live with its 2019 online application system for grade one and eight pupils on Monday. The online portal saw problems in 2016, but the process was a lot smoother last year. The department's Steve
Gauteng's 2019 online registration system ready to go liveeNCA

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.