 Gay rights non-issue to Kenyans, Uhuru tells CNN - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gay rights non-issue to Kenyans, Uhuru tells CNN – The Standard

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Gay rights non-issue to Kenyans, Uhuru tells CNN
The Standard
President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that gay rights are of less importance to Kenyans. Speaking in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour aired on Friday night, Uhuru said the topic was a non-issue and goes against cultural beliefs of majority
President Kenyatta wraps up CHOGM Summit in LondonCapital FM Kenya
Kenya: President Kenyatta Says Gay Rights 'Of No Importance' in KenyaAllAfrica.com
Gay rights of no importance; not acceptable in Kenya, Uhuru tells Amanpour – VIDEONairobi News
Citizen TV (press release) –Hivisasa –PulseLive Kenya (satire) –The Star, Kenya
all 49 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.