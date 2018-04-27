 Gaza Protesters Charge Fence; 3 Killed, 100s Wounded - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gaza Protesters Charge Fence; 3 Killed, 100s Wounded – New York Times

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Gaza Protesters Charge Fence; 3 Killed, 100s Wounded
New York Times
GAZA CITY — Urged on by a Hamas leader who told them not to fear death but to welcome martyrdom, hundreds of Palestinian protesters stormed the Gaza security barrier and tried to cross into Israel on Friday. Israeli troops responded with lethal force
Three dead and hundreds injured as Israeli troops open fire on Gaza borderThe Guardian
Deadly Violence Erupts Again in Gaza at Israeli Border FenceU.S. News & World Report
To Be a Palestinian Journalist in Gaza Is to Be Always Under ThreatThe Nation.
Pulse Nigeria –The Times of Israel –Haaretz –Los Angeles Times
all 343 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.