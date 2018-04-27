Gaza Protesters Charge Fence; 3 Killed, 100s Wounded - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Gaza Protesters Charge Fence; 3 Killed, 100s Wounded – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Gaza Protesters Charge Fence; 3 Killed, 100s Wounded
New York Times
GAZA CITY — Urged on by a Hamas leader who told them not to fear death but to welcome martyrdom, hundreds of Palestinian protesters stormed the Gaza security barrier and tried to cross into Israel on Friday. Israeli troops responded with lethal force …
Three dead and hundreds injured as Israeli troops open fire on Gaza border
Deadly Violence Erupts Again in Gaza at Israeli Border Fence
To Be a Palestinian Journalist in Gaza Is to Be Always Under Threat
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!