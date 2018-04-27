Gbajabiamila gets Lagos lawmakers endorsement for 2019 — Nigeria Today

Gbajabiamila gets Lagos lawmakers endorsement for 2019

Agency Reports

Some members of the House of Representatives from Lagos State have commended the leadership of the Leader of House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila at national, state and constituency levels since his election into the house in 2003 .

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers spoke in turns at the “Surulere General Assembly’’ on Thursday night.

They said that they would support his bid to seek re-election to serve his people through quality representation.

They appealed to residents of Gbajabiamila’s constituency to also support him in his bid to seek re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila has been representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly since 2003.

The lawmakers are: Messrs Jide Jimoh (Yaba Fed. Constituency), Ayo Joseph (Apapa), Rotimi Agunsoye (Kosofe) Yusuf Ayinla (Mushin 2), and Olaitan Nurudeen (Ifako-Ijaiye)

Mr. Jide Jimoh described Gbajabiamila as an asset to the House of Representatives, who he said, had acquitted himself remarkably well as a legislator.

He said the House Leader had initiated many development-oriented bills in the house and contributed robustly to debates in its sessions.

Jimoh said Gbajabiamila served his people selflessly, urging residents of Surulere to unite and support him for another term.

“We are here today to thank Surulere for giving to the house an impactful legislator like Hon.Gbajabiamila.

“He has been an asset to the house with his great presentation of issues and robust contributions to sessions.

“We are proud of him and we want you, his constituents to unite and support his bid to seek re-election,” he said

Jimoh said that Gbajabiamila was already a principal officer of the house and that replacing him with someone else at this point would not give much benefit to the constituency and the state.

Also speaking, Hon, Ayo Joseph said lawmaking was about experience, passion and service.

He said that Gbajabiamila’s wealth of experience as a member of the House was a great asset not only to the National Assembly but also to the nation.

He urged residents of Surulere to speak with one voice and support the House Leader for another term to “continue the good work he has been doing”.

Mr. Rotimi Agunsoye said the hallmark of leadership was to lead well and see what others could not see.

He said Gbajabiamila had demonstrated exemplary leadership and had impacted positively on his constituents.

Agunsoye said the House Leader was a legislator per excellence who commanded the respect of house members with his erudite presentation of issues.

“When Gbajabiamila speaks others listen. Every one of us loves to listen to him in the house.

“He is a selfless leader and a legislator per excellence. I want the residents of Surulere to re-nominate this gentleman to keep the flag flying,” he said.

Also, Mr Olaitan Nurudeen said Gbajabiamila was a rallying point for Lagos lawmakers in the house.

He added that the lawmaker was a blessing not only to Surulere but to the state, urging his constituent members to support him for another term.

Similarly, Mr Yusuf Ayinla also commended Gbajabiamila for what he called his achievements in the house, saying he deserved another term for his great performance.

The Secretary of APC in the state, Mr Hakeem Bamgbala described Gbajabiamila as a great party man who had not only made the state proud but also the party.

Bamgbala represented by the Vice-Chairman, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, said Gbajabiamila had demonstrated exemplary leadership.

Also, Mr Desmond Elliot; a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), said Gbajabiamila had touched the lives of many constituents.

He said that he had empowered many residents through so many initiatives and represented the area well at the House of Representatives.

He urged the residents of Surulere to give the House Leader all the support in his bid for another term.

A resident and chieftain of the APC, Mr Adeseye Amigos, praised Gbajabiamila for his contributions to the development of Surulere.

He said that the residents were pleased with him and would support his bid for another term.

NAN reports that other constituents took turns to commend Gbajabiamila at the assembly, pledging support for him.

(NAN)

