GBANKS2018: Nollywood Actor Gabriel Afolayan Ties The Knot — Nigeria Today

#GBANKS2018: Nollywood Actor Gabriel Afolayan Ties The Knot

Nollywood actor and singer, Gabriel Afolayan has tied the knots with his US-based lover identified as Banke.

There are no much details yet about their wedding as at the time of compiling the report but they were said to have done their introduction ceremony a few days ago in Osogbo, Osun State.

Below is the cake of their traditional wedding:

According to reports the newly wed couple started their relationship about 18 months ago. Afolayan, who doubles as a singer, posted their pre-wedding photos on Instagram.

See Photo Below;

#Gbanks2018 A post shared by Gabriel Afolayan (@gabbylucciii) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

