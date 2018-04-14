GC2018Athletics: Nigeria Wins Bronze In The Women’s 4x100m At Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

#GC2018Athletics: Nigeria Wins Bronze In The Women’s 4x100m At Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria chimed its first relay medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Nigeria women’s 4x100m team competed on Saturday morning at the Carrara Stadium and claimed the bronze medal at the event

Joy Udo-Gabriel who is making her Commonwealth Games debut, ran a good first leg to hand over to Blessing Okagbare who took the second leg, Tobi Amusan – who won gold in the 100m hurdles final last night, crossed the line in third place to claim bronze ahead of Trinidad and Tobago

England however completed a 4x100m double at the Commonwealth Games with victory in the women’s event at the Carrara Stadium this afternoon.

England’s men had won gold less than 20 minutes prior to the race, and a team of Asha Philip, Dina Asher-Smith, Bianca Williams and Lorraine Ugen ensured that they would also be standing atop the podium with a national-record time.

A blistering second leg from Asher-Smith took England into the driving seat at the halfway stage of the race, and Williams increased that lead going into the home straight.

It looked at one stage as though Ugen might be caught by the Jamaicans on the inside lane, but she held off the challenge of double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson to claim gold by just 0.06s.

The Jamaican quartet of Christania Williams, Natasha Morrison and Gayon Evans were forced to settle for silver as they surrendered their title from Glasgow four years ago.

