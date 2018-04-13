GC2018Athletics: Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan Wins 100m Hurdles Gold — Nigeria Today

#GC2018Athletics: Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan Wins 100m Hurdles Gold

Team Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Oluwatobiloba Amusan, 20, was quickest out of the blocks in the final event of the night at the Carrara Stadium and held off the challenge of Jamaica’s Danielle Williams to win by just one-tenth of a second, crossing the line in a time of 12.68s.

Amusan’s time was just short of the Games record which has stood since 2006, but it was still enough to pip Williams – a former world champion in the event – to the top of the podium.

Yanique Thompson – also of Jamaica – claimed bronze as host nation Australia missed out on a place on the podium altogether, with Michelle Jenneke and Brianna Beahan finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

England’s Tiffany Porter won silver in the event fours years ago, but had to settle for a sixth-placed finish this time around, with compatriot Alicia Barratt also failing to trouble the medals having failed to recover from a poor start on her way to an eighth-placed finish.

The post #GC2018Athletics: Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan Wins 100m Hurdles Gold appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

