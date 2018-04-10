GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election — Nigeria Today

GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election

Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI) has urged Rivers State indigenes in Diaspora to come home en masse and participate in the 2019 general election in order to vote for the continuation of the progressive and all-inclusive administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

GDI convener, Pastor Egba Egba, during a meeting of Nigerians in Diaspora at Kempton Park, West Street in Johannesburg, South Africa, said the group is particularly happy with Wike for making Rivers state a first destination for foreign investments in Nigeria.

“His all-inclusive developmental projects have made considerable impact on the economy of the state,” he said.

Egba, who also doubles as the president of the Union of Rivers State Indigenes in South Africa and the founder of N. E. W. Prayer squad for the mobilisation of 1.8 million Christians for the re-election of Wike in 2019, commended the governor for the relief he has brought to Rivers students who are on scholarship studying various courses abroad.

“But for Wike, many students would have been stranded,” he said.

Egba also commended the governor for insisting that courses available in Nigeria would no more qualify for overseas scholarship, saying that would save the state considerable cost.

He used the occasion to assure indigenes of Rivers in Diaspora that Wike would continue to keep the welfare of state indigenes at heart, both at home and abroad.

The post GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

