GE, Lagos State, others host Tech conference for Nigerian start-ups in US - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

GE, Lagos State, others host Tech conference for Nigerian start-ups in US – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
GE, Lagos State, others host Tech conference for Nigerian start-ups in US
Vanguard
By Adekunle Aliyu In line with its commitment to skills development and the empowerment of entrepreneurs in Nigeria, General Electric, American multinational conglomerate incorporated in New York and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, this week …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!