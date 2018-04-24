GE Power awards R30Million of Student Bursaries in Partnership with ESKOM — Nigeria Today

GE Power awards R30Million of Student Bursaries in Partnership with ESKOM

GE’s Steam Power business (NYSE: GE) in collaboration with ESKOM, South Africa’s power utility company, has awarded needs-based bursaries worth up to 30 Million rands to sixty students from the Mpumalanga province. The bursaries which will run for a period of four years will cover accommodation costs, books and a living stipend. Eskom, on their part, […]

