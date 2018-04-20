GE supports Ghana’s digitization drive; hosts Vice President in Silicon Valley — Nigeria Today

GE supports Ghana’s digitization drive; hosts Vice President in Silicon Valley

GE (NYSE: GE), the world’s premier Digital Industrial Company, recently joined a delegation to Silicon Valley led by Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is currently spearheading the country’s digital transformation project. The VP’s focus with this project is to accelerate the digitization of the Ghanaian economy and move Ghana beyond aid dependence. The […]

