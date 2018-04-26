George H.W. Bush recovering in hospital — Nigeria Today

George H.W. Bush recovering in hospital

Former US President George H.W. Bush, admitted to the hospital shortly after the funeral of his beloved wife, has been moved out of intensive care, his office said on Wednesday.

Bush, 93, is feeling “good” and focused on the Houston Rockets’ Wednesday night National Basketball Association playoff game, a statement from his office said.

The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning, the day after the memorial service for Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

She died on April 17 at the age of 92.

Bush has been moved from intensive care to a regular room at the hospital, where he is “expected to continue his recovery there for several more days,” his office said.

It had earlier announced that Bush had contracted an infection that spread to his blood.

“He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends,” the office said on Wednesday.

“His doctors are very pleased with his progress.”

The statement added that Bush wants to assure everyone that, “as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

With a win on Wednesday night the Rockets can clinch the first round playoff series which they lead three games to one against the Timberwolves.

Bush, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is wheelchair-bound, has been hospitalized on several occasions in recent years.

He attended his wife’s funeral along with three other former presidents: his son George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The elder Bush was elected president in 1988 but served only one term, going down to defeat against Democrat Clinton in 1992.

