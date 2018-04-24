George HW Bush hospitalized day after wife's funeral - The Punch — Nigeria Today

George HW Bush hospitalized day after wife’s funeral – The Punch
The Punch
George HW Bush hospitalized day after wife's funeral
Former president George H.W. was being treated for a blood infection on Monday, one day after laying his wife Barbara to rest, his office said. A statement stressed that Bush, 93, was responding to treatment. He was admitted to Houston Methodist …
Spokesman: George HW Bush is eager to get well, go to Maine
'I thought I was done': George HW Bush faced death at 20 during WWII
AP Top News at 3:20 am EDT
