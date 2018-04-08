Gerard Pique Responds To Real Madrid’s Refusal To Give Barcelona A Guard Of Honour — Nigeria Today

Gerard Pique Responds To Real Madrid’s Refusal To Give Barcelona A Guard Of Honour

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has joked that he ‘will not sleep’ following Zinedine Zidane’s comments that Real Madrid do not intend to give Barcelona a guard of honour.

Barcelona will most likely have won the La Liga title prior to welcoming the reigning champions to Camp Nou on May 5, having yet to taste defeat in their opening 31 matches.

Zidane has said that Madrid will not recognise Barca’s achievement, though, as is customary in Spain, but Pique does not appear to be too concerned about the planned snub.

Asked about Zidane’s comments, the smiling Spanish centre-back told Movistar Partidazo: “I’m not going to sleep tonight!”

The post Gerard Pique Responds To Real Madrid’s Refusal To Give Barcelona A Guard Of Honour appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

