German driver dies after being hit by 4 cars — Nigeria Today

German driver dies after being hit by 4 cars

A driver who broke down and stopped on the hard shoulder of a German motorway was hit by several cars and killed when he got out of his vehicle.

The 25-year-old man from the city of Ruesselsheim had pulled over onto the hard shoulder in the dark on Thursday evening on the A67 motorway in the state of Hesse near Buettelborn, police in Darmstadt said on Friday.

The man, who was standing right by the edge of the inner lane of the motorway, was at first clipped by the wing mirrors of two cars which caused him to stagger into the lane of traffic.

He was then hit by a third car which knocked him into the outer lane where a fourth car ran him over.

Police said he could not be saved, adding that they were investigating why he was standing so close to moving traffic that he could be hit in the first place. None of the drivers were injured.

The motorway was closed in one direction for a while.

It is the second such incident in a week: A man who had pulled onto the hard shoulder after his car broke down on the A4 motorway near Cologne was hit by a lorry and killed after he got out of his vehicle.(dpa/NAN)

The post German driver dies after being hit by 4 cars appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

