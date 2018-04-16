German expat kidnapped in northern Nigeria, police say - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

German expat kidnapped in northern Nigeria, police say – Yahoo News
KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northern Nigeria say a German engineer has been abducted by gunmen in the town of Kano. Witnesses said that several armed assailants killed a police officer early Monday before abducting the foreigner. The police …
