German prosecutor orders Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont's release on bail - Deutsche Welle — Nigeria Today

German prosecutor orders Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont’s release on bail – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
German prosecutor orders Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont's release on bail
Deutsche Welle
Puigdemont's €75,000 bail fee has been met and the former Catalan leader is free to leave custody in Germany. He could still be extradited to Spain on charges of misusing state funds. Journalists and backers wait for Puigdemont's imminent release …
The Latest: Prosecutors order release of Carles Puigdemont
Germany rejects Puigdemont extradition for rebelion: a blow to the Spanish regime
Rajoy's Catalan plan hit as Germany rejects rebellion charge
