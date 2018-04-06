 German prosecutor orders Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont's release on bail - Deutsche Welle — Nigeria Today
German prosecutor orders Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont’s release on bail – Deutsche Welle

German prosecutor orders Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont's release on bail
Puigdemont's €75,000 bail fee has been met and the former Catalan leader is free to leave custody in Germany. He could still be extradited to Spain on charges of misusing state funds. Journalists and backers wait for Puigdemont's imminent release
