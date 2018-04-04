 Germany: mother and son apparently killed by their dog - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Germany: mother and son apparently killed by their dog – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Germany: mother and son apparently killed by their dog
Washington Post
BERLIN — German police say a woman and her adult son have apparently been killed by their dog at an apartment in the city of Hannover. Police said a relative alerted authorities on Tuesday night after seeing a body through a window of the apartment

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.