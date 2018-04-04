Germany: mother and son apparently killed by their dog - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Germany: mother and son apparently killed by their dog – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Germany: mother and son apparently killed by their dog
Washington Post
BERLIN — German police say a woman and her adult son have apparently been killed by their dog at an apartment in the city of Hannover. Police said a relative alerted authorities on Tuesday night after seeing a body through a window of the apartment …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!