Germany to take in 10,000 refugees- EU commissioner — Nigeria Today

Germany to take in 10,000 refugees- EU commissioner

Germany is to take in a further 10,000 refugees from North Africa and the Middle East as part of a European Union programme, the newspapers of Germany’s Funke Media Group said on Thursday. The German government agreed to the plan earlier in the week, EU Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told newsmen. […]

