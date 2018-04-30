Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report — Nigeria Today

Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report

The German government plans to triple the compensation it gives to victims of terror to 30,000 euros (36,400 dollars), a reaction to an outcry after the 2016 terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market. “The attack [on the Christmas market in Berlin] in December 2016 showed that great improvements have to be made,” the government’s […]

The post Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

