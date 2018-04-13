Germany WWII bomb defused after 12000 evacuated - Malay Mail — Nigeria Today

Germany WWII bomb defused after 12000 evacuated – Malay Mail
Germany WWII bomb defused after 12000 evacuated
Reuters picBERLIN, April 13 — An ordnance disposal team today defused a 500 kilogramme World War II bomb which had forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 people in southern Germany, police said. The bomb found on a construction site was the third …
