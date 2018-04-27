 Gerrard would give Rangers wow factor, says ex-skipper Craig Moore - SBS - The World Game — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gerrard would give Rangers wow factor, says ex-skipper Craig Moore – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SBS – The World Game

Gerrard would give Rangers wow factor, says ex-skipper Craig Moore
SBS – The World Game
Steven Gerrard has the calibre and kudos to became a pied piper for players wanting to head to Ibrox, should the Liverpool legend be appointed as Rangers new coach. By. Dave Lewis. 27 Apr 2018 – 7:02 PM UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO. Tweet. That's the verdict of
Liverpool legend Gerrard in running for Rangers jobVanguard
Gerrard pulls clear at front of race for the Gers hotseatBelfast Telegraph
Steven Gerrard 'not ready' for Rangers job, says Alan SmithSkySports
Daily Mail –Sports Illustrated –Daily Star –ESPN.co.uk
all 216 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.