Get court interdict against protesters who trashed hospital: DA - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Get court interdict against protesters who trashed hospital: DA
Times LIVE
Get court interdict against protesters who trashed hospital: DA
Times LIVE
The Democratic Alliance has called on the Gauteng health department to obtain a court order against protesters who last week trashed parts of Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. "[They] should get a court interdict against this illegal action and …
