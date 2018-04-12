Get the Scoop on Superstory Series “Life is a Teacher” starring Odunlade Adekola, Rachel Oniga, Jide Kosoko | Trailer — Nigeria Today

Get the Scoop on Superstory Series “Life is a Teacher” starring Odunlade Adekola, Rachel Oniga, Jide Kosoko | Trailer

Wale Adenuga Productions popular TV series Superstory has started a new story titled Life is a Teacher. The drama which is based on real life events stars a wide range of actors including Odunlade Adekola, Rachael Oniga, Dan Imoudu, Woli Arole, Yinka Adeyemo (Nnenna), Livinus Nnochiri, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Toyin Oshinaike, Amaechi Muonagor, Jide Kosoko, Chinyere Wilfred, Ayo […]

The post Get the Scoop on Superstory Series “Life is a Teacher” starring Odunlade Adekola, Rachel Oniga, Jide Kosoko | Trailer appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

