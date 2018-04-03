 Get voter cards, Okorocha tells Igbo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Get voter cards, Okorocha tells Igbo

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, says the South-East people are at a disadvantaged position ahead of the 2019 presidential election. He said that the ongoing voters’ registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission which showed that the South-East had the least number of registered voters “makes him weep every night.” Okorocha said “A […]

The post Get voter cards, Okorocha tells Igbo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.