Get your PVC, let show the World where the population of Nigeria lies, Ambode begs Lagosians — Nigeria Today

Get your PVC, let show the World where the population of Nigeria lies, Ambode begs Lagosians

Governor of Lagos state Akinwumi Ambode has pleaded with Lagosian to go out and get their PVC, saying it’s important that they do so to show the World where the population of Nigeria lies.

Ambode stated this during the second quarter of 2018 Town Hall Meeting with residents, at Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos.

“I want to strongly appeal to all Lagosians, this coming election is a different one. We want to define once and for all where the population of Nigeria lies. So it is not just about APC or about any other party. We want to use the PVC to send a message that the real population is in Lagos State” he said.

He noted that it is duty bound on all Lagosian to participate in getting a PVC, in order to expose the fraud of census and put to birth finally that the largest population of Nigerians is in Lagos state.

“So the duty of all of us is to say that before any census, there is one census, the census of votes and that of PVC, becomes a finality that the real population is in Lagos State. That is why we must encourage each and every one of us to push ourselves if it is door-to-door or house-to-house, in our various groups and unions to ensure that they go out and get our PVC.” he added.

Also speaking during the town hall meeting, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu call on president Muhammadu Buhari to recognize Lagos as the commercial capital of Nigeria as a condition for his re-election.

“During the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos, I wanted to ask him that it was God and All Progressives Congress, APC, that helped to bring him to power, and that he must satisfy Lagos

“I expected APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ask him for special status. I wrote to National Assembly that I want to present Lagos case on the floor.” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

