Ghana inaugurates Biometric e-Gates at Kotoka International Airport — Nigeria Today

Ghana inaugurates Biometric e-Gates at Kotoka International Airport

The Ghanaian Government has inaugurated biometric e-Gates at the international arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana’s AfroHustler has reported.

In what is first for West Africa, the biometric gates control is a part of a bigger initiative by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to revamp and modernise security procedures.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the country’s Minister of Communications, flagged off the launch of the 7 e-gates at the arrival hall, with 2 more said to be under installation at the departure hall.

The project is said to have cost $18 million, and is part of the e-Transform programme, a World Bank funded project under the Ministry of Communications.

The e-gates will allow travellers use their passports to enter the country, and will perform identification, authentication, and verification services.

It will reduce drastically, the physical time travellers spend with immigration officers.

Photo Credit: Passenger Self Service

The post Ghana inaugurates Biometric e-Gates at Kotoka International Airport appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

