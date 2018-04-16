Ghana Music Awards 2018 Winners — Nigeria Today

Ghana Music Awards 2018 Winners
Ghana’s music industry has just concluded the 19th edition of the “Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) 2018” and Davido was a big winner.
The Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, beat the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others to be crowned “African Artiste of the Year“.
This comes a few days after another prestigious platform, “The Headies”, released its list of nominations, which sees Davido bag multiple nominations as well as two nominations in a single category.
SEE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS BELOW;
Artiste of the Year – Ebony Reigns
Album of the Year – Bonyfied – Ebony
Song of the Year – Total Cheat (Fancy Gadam)
Best New Artiste of the Year – Kuame Eugene
Record of the Year – Teephlow (State of the Art)
African Artiste of the Year – Davido
Best Female Vocalist of the Year – Adina
Best Male vocalist of the Year – Joe Mettle
Best Music Video – Phamous – George Gyimah (Captain Planet’s Obi agye obi girl video)
Best Group of the Year – Wutah
Best Rapper of the Year – Sarkodie
Best Collaboration of the Year – Shatta Wale (Taking Over)
Reggae/Dance Hall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy
Song Writer of the Year – Bullet (Ebony’s Maame Hwe)
Hiplife/Hip-pop Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie
Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kuame Eugene
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Joe Mettle
Highlife Song of the Year – Kidi (Odo)
Afro Pop Song of the Year – Ebony (Sponsor)
Hiplife Song of the Year – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie (Total Cheat)
