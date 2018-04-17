Ghana Navy seizes 3 more vessels engaged in illegal activities - Ghana Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today

Ghana Navy seizes 3 more vessels engaged in illegal activities – Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
|
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
|
Ghana Navy seizes 3 more vessels engaged in illegal activities
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
… | Updated Apr 17, 2018 at 5:23am. SHARE THIS. Share Facebook Twitter Google+ · 0. The Ghana Navy has seized three (3) more vessels in Ghanaian waters at Takoradi in the Western Region, for allegedly engaging in illegal activities. This comes less …
The Navy Eyes Replacing Its Hospital Ships With A Fleet of Smaller Medical Vessels
Navy captures three ships engaging in illegal activities
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!