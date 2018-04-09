Ghana: No US Military Base in Ghana - -President Akufo-Addo - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Ghana: No US Military Base in Ghana – -President Akufo-Addo – AllAfrica.com
|
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
|
Ghana: No US Military Base in Ghana – -President Akufo-Addo
AllAfrica.com
Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has denied that his government has offered a military base in Ghana to the United States of America. According to President Akufo-Addo, the United States of America had not made any request for such …
