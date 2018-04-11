 Ghana owes $160m for gas supply from Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Ghana owes $160m for gas supply from Nigeria

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business

Ghana owes a total of $160m for gas supplied to its largest power producer, Volta River Authority, from Nigeria through the West Africa Gas Pipeline. N-Gas Limited, a company owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron and Shell, buys gas from oil companies in Nigeria and transport it to Ghana through the $1bn WAGP. […]

The post Ghana owes $160m for gas supply from Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

