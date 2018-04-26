Ghana: Veep Tasks Labour Ministry to Unify Pensions to Address Disparities, Inequities - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Ghana: Veep Tasks Labour Ministry to Unify Pensions to Address Disparities, Inequities – AllAfrica.com
|
Ghana Business News
|
Ghana: Veep Tasks Labour Ministry to Unify Pensions to Address Disparities, Inequities
AllAfrica.com
The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to expedite action on the unification of pensions to address the current disparity and inequity in the scheme. According to the Vice President, the …
Explore alternative sources of funding pension schemes – Bawumia
Veep calls for reforms in pension administration
