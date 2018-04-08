 Ghanaian Gold Mine Collapses Killing Six Workers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ghanaian Gold Mine Collapses Killing Six Workers

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

In a Ghanaian gold mine collapse killed six and injured two on Saturday. The mining site was operated by US-based Newmont in Ghana’s southern region. Agbeko Azumah the company’s spokesperson said “I can confirm six fatalities to you. Two others were treated at the clinic and discharged after the tragedy on Saturday.” The incident happened […]

The post Ghanaian Gold Mine Collapses Killing Six Workers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.