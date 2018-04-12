Ghanaian Journalist Orders Chinese Man To Pick A Trash He Dropped (Video) — Nigeria Today

Ghanaian Journalist Orders Chinese Man To Pick A Trash He Dropped (Video)

A Ghanaian journalist has got himself trending on social media after he asked a Chinese national to pick up a can he dropped into a drain. In a 27-second video that has gone viral, Erastus Asare Donkor, who works with with Luv FM, is seen ordering the Chinese man to take out the can […]

The post Ghanaian Journalist Orders Chinese Man To Pick A Trash He Dropped (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

