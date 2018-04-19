Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda arrested for money laundering (photos) — Nigeria Today

Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda arrested for money laundering (photos)

Ibrahim Daouda, a popular Ghanaian millionaire has been arrested by the police for crime bordering on money laundering.

Popularly known as Ibrah 1, he got arrested after a tip off from a friend whom he duped off the sum of $400,000.

Ibrah 1 is alleged to have received a bank transfer on behalf of one Heloo and has refused to give the money to the owner.

The Ghanaian big boy who has a thing for luxury cars has been on Interpol’s wanted list before his arrest.

He is set to be extradited to the United States after he was picked up at his East Legon Mansion.

However, Daouda has threatened to expose his accomplices in the money laundering business.

Ibrah 1, via Snapchat said he will expose all the money launderers in Ghana if he goes down alone.

He also requested for an audience with the president after mentioning the name of firebrand NPP MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

