Gianluigi Buffon Isn’t Taking Juventus’ Champions League Defeat Well At All [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Gianluigi Buffon Isn’t Taking Juventus’ Champions League Defeat Well At All [Videos]

If this week’s European football action taught us anything, it was that a three-goal lead is never safe.

On Tuesday Barcelona were dumped out of the quarter-final of the Champions League by Roma, having beaten them 4-1 in the first leg, which led to one of the most fantastic bits of commentary you will ever see.

Then, on Wednesday night, Juventus took on Real Madrid, who had beaten the Italians 3-0 in the first leg. In a truly incredible case of lightning striking twice, Juve fought their way back into the contest, leading 3-0 in the dying minutes.

With the game headed to extra time, controversy struck. English referee Michael Oliver awarded Real Madrid a penalty, Juve ‘keeper Gianluigi Buffon had a meltdown and was sent off, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to send Real through to the semi-finals.

Perhaps the moment is best revisited with some dramatic background music:

#Buffon last minute red card against #RealMadrid to the background of Titanic music. Will that be his last Champions League game? #Juventus pic.twitter.com/L1lhv4gqeD — CBI (@createdbyibra) April 11, 2018

I dislike seeing Ronaldo score as much as anyone, but many pundits agree it was a penalty and what’s a man to do?

Now, as the dust settles and the 40-year-old legendary ‘keeper comes to grips with the fact that his dream is over, he is lashing out.

We shall start with him saying that Michael Oliver has as rubbish bin where his heart should be:

“Only someone who has a rubbish bin where the heart should be could make these kind of choices.” Extraordinary interview from Gigi Buffon. pic.twitter.com/6gJZdkZLpo — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 12, 2018

I will award 10 points for the novelty of the insult. Italians are known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves, and Buffon wasn’t done either.

Esquire have an article headlined “The Tragedy Of Gianluigi Buffon” that is worth a look, starting with his comments just after the final whistle:

In the post-match press conference – after Ronaldo somehow resisted the urge to take his top off before his run up to the penalty that sealed Real’s cruel victory – Buffon let rip in the way only a broken-hearted Italian man can. “It was a tenth of a penalty,” he told Italian TV. “I know the referee saw what he saw, but it was certainly a dubious incident. Not clear-cut. And a dubious incident at the 93rd minute when we had a clear penalty denied in the first leg, you cannot award that at this point. “The team gave its all, but a human being cannot destroy dreams like that at the end of an extraordinary comeback on a dubious situation. “Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a bag of rubbish. On top of that, if you don’t have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, having your drink and eating crisps.

Yeah, he clearly digs that rubbish bin / bag analogy.

“You cannot ruin the dreams of a team. I could’ve told the referee anything at that moment, but he had to understand the degree of the disaster he was creating. “If you can’t handle the pressure and have the courage to make a decision, then you should just sit in the stands and eat your crisps.”

I’m pretty sure Oliver didn’t want to be forced to make such a call, and the rules clearly state that if you become overly physical with a referee then it’s a red card.

Imagine a rugby player behaving like this? A ban spanning months would be dished out.

Again, the tragedy:

Call it The Tragedy of Gianluigi Buffon: the loyal, brilliant wild cat between the sticks who, like Zinedine Zidane before him, has bowed out of the highest stage in ignominy. Will time allow him to gaze with satisfaction upon his mighty medal cabinet? Or will that one, small gap – perhaps filled for just a blink of an eye with Cristiano Ronaldo’s jeering chipmunk face – haunt him for the rest of his days?

In case you didn’t know, Buffon will retire at the end of the season.

How’s this for things going full circle?

At least Zinedine got a decent headbutt in. If Buffon knew he was getting a red, he should have gone for a Cantona-style kung fu kick.

Things between Buffon and the man who converted the penalty are all good, in case you were wondering. During another interview rant, Ronaldo walked past and offered the Italian a hug and a kiss:

Apparently Ronaldo said sorry, and later praised Buffon’s long and storied career, calling him one of the greatest goalkeepers ever.

You can’t argue with that, but maybe it’s time he hangs up the gloves.

Career in waste disposal management, perhaps?

[source:esquire]

