 Gideon Moi too soft to lead Kenya, says Senator - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gideon Moi too soft to lead Kenya, says Senator – Hivisasa

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Hivisasa

Gideon Moi too soft to lead Kenya, says Senator
Hivisasa
A Senator has cast doubt on Baringo Senator Gideon Moi's ability to lead Kenya. Isaac Mwaura (Nominated) said on Saturday that the best person to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House is Deputy President William Ruto. "Let me say it clearly
Just because you're Moi's son doesn't mean we will support you in 2022 – Murkomen tells Gideon MoiTuko.co.ke

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.